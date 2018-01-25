Home TEXAS Mayor Pushes Tougher Flooding And Drainage Regs
(Houston, TX) — Mayor Sylvester Turner is proposing tougher building and drainage regulations for the city of Houston. New homes and businesses would have to withstand a 500-year flood, such as Tropical Storm Harvey and the two previous floods that hit the city.

New structures would have to be built two feet above the 500-year flood plain, as opposed to the current standard of one foot above the 100-year flood plain. Turner also wants to allow FEMA trailers to be placed in the yards of Harvey victims, which is against city ordinance. Turner says he hopes to present these proposals to city council soon.

