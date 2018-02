(AP) – Philadelphia’s mayor says the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade will most likely take place on Thursday. KYW-TV reports Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday set the tentative parade date during an interview on the 94WIP Morning Show.

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 34 degrees. Rain and snow are expected in the city Wednesday. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.