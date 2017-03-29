Home TEXAS Mayors Call On Feds To Define ‘sanctuary city’ Label
(AP) – Two mayors who met with Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly say they want DHS to clearly define the term “sanctuary city.”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Austin Mayor Steve Adler were among local government leaders who met with Kelly on Wednesday in Washington. Both cities have been criticized for enacting so-called “sanctuary” policies for immigrants living in the country illegally.

Adler says Austin and Travis County follow immigration laws, despite the county’s inclusion on a federal list of uncooperative local governments, and wants that to be made clear. Rawlings says the group “expressed concern with the lack of clarity” about the term.  Federal and Texas leaders have threatened to withhold funding from sanctuary cities.

A DHS spokesman says President Donald Trump’s administration is working on an official definition.

