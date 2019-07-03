McAleenan Calls Facebook Posts Disturbing

(AP) – Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has called some of the derogatory and sexually explicit posts in a secret Border Patrol Facebook group “disturbing” and “inexcusable.”

In a tweet Wednesday, McAleenan reiterated that an investigation into the page was planned and that “any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable.”

The Facebook group included sexual posts about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and insensitive comments about recent deaths of immigrants in custody. Members also questioned the authenticity of a recent photo of a father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande.