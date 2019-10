The city of McAllen has jumped on the 3-1-1 bandwagon.

McAllen residents needing services or a question answered no longer have to press the seven-digit customer service number. 3-1-1 is now the customer service line for non-emergency issues. It’s a complement to the city’s existing 3-1-1 mobile app.

The 3-1-1 call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for now, It’s expected to be accessible 24 hours a day soon.