McAllen Among The Worst Metro Areas For Stem Employees
McAllen Among The Worst Metro Areas For Stem Employees

McAllen Among The Worst Metro Areas For Stem Employees

A new analysis places the McAllen metro area near the bottom of a list of the best cities for STEM professionals. The personal finance website WalletHub ranks the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area 99th out of the 100 best markets for employees in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

WalletHub drew up the list based on data sets such as the percentage of the workforce in STEM fields, per capital job openings for STEM graduates, annual median wage growth for STEM jobs, and quality of engineering schools. Among the 10 data sets, McAllen ranked the highest in projected demand for STEM jobs. But while McAllen rated low overall, three other Texas cities – Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth – all ranked in the top 30.

