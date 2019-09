A survey from U.S. News and World Report says San Antonio is one of the top ten best Texas cities to live in.

Keying on criteria such as the job market and the cost of living, the survey lists the Alamo City in fourth place, behind Houston in third place, DFW in second place, and with Austin in the top spot.

Rounding out the Texas top ten are Killeen, Corpus Christi, Beaumont, El Paso, McAllen, and Brownsville.