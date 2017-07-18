Home LOCAL McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined
McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined

0
0
fire investigation
now viewing

McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined

lightning
now playing

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

PROTEST OF JORDANIAN CONVICTION OF US TROOP DEATHS
now playing

Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL
now playing

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Legislature Begins Hustling To Revive 'bathroom bill'

DOG PULLS BABY DEER FROM DROWNING
now playing

Dog Pulls Baby Deer From Water To Save It From Drowning

SAUDI WOMAN IN MINISKIRT
now playing

Saudi Woman In Miniskirt Video Arrested After Public Outcry

AUSTRALIAN WOMAN SHOT IN MINNESOTTA
now playing

Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minnesota Police Shooting

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Lawmakers Urge More Authority For Iran Sanctions

They know where the fire started, but investigators are not able to pin down how, and the cause of the blaze that destroyed the Abellon Condominiums in McAllen will go down as accidental, but undetermined.

McAllen fire officials say the flames erupted in the kitchen of a second-floor unit, and that combustible materials had been left on and near the stove.

The fire destroyed 12 units of the complex, leaving 47 people needing a new home. Investigators are still working to determine if the 41-year-old building was in violation of any fire safety codes.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Apartment Fire Still Under Investigation
  2. Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire
  3. McAllen Man Killed In Violent Crash
  4. McAllen To Sue State Over Communication Tower Ruling
Related Posts
lightning

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

jsalinas 0
FIRE INVESTIGATION

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

jsalinas 0
jail-prison-generic

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video