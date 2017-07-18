McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined

They know where the fire started, but investigators are not able to pin down how, and the cause of the blaze that destroyed the Abellon Condominiums in McAllen will go down as accidental, but undetermined.

McAllen fire officials say the flames erupted in the kitchen of a second-floor unit, and that combustible materials had been left on and near the stove.

The fire destroyed 12 units of the complex, leaving 47 people needing a new home. Investigators are still working to determine if the 41-year-old building was in violation of any fire safety codes.