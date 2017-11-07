McAllen Apartment Fire Still Under Investigation

The fire at Abellon Condominiums in McAllen is still under investigation after leaving over 40 people without homes. The fire started in a second floor kitchen Friday afternoon and spread through the building. The Deputy Chief Fire Marshal in McAllen says the building did not have a working fire alarm system and 12 of the units did not have smoke detectors. Inspections are not mandatory for residential buildings in McAllen and it is not known when the building was last inspected. Many of the people from the building are being housed in a temporary shelter at Lincoln Middle School.

Donations will be collected today at De Leon Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday and at Nikki Rowe High School from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.