McAllen Attorney Appointed Judge Of 464th District Court

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed McAllen attorney Ysmael Fonseca Junior as the new judge of the new 464th state District Court.

Fonseca will take over for Judge Jaime Tijerina, who is to be sworn in today as the Place 4 judge on the 13th Court of Appeals. Abbott had also appointed Tijerina to that seat. He is filling the appeals court post vacated by Rudy Delgado after Delgado was convicted on bribery charges in his federal judicial corruption trial last month.

The 38-year-old Fonseca will be on the bench of the 464th through the end of 2020. He is currently a junior partner with the law firm of Guerra, Leeds, Sabo, and Hernandez.