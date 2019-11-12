LOCALTRENDING

McAllen Attorney Facing Child Porn Charges Dead From Suicide

A McAllen attorney, arrested two weeks ago on child pornography charges, is dead after taking his own life.

The McAllen Monitor reports Francisco Enriquez jumped to his death Monday evening from a high-rise building in San Antonio where he owned a condominium. His body was found by San Antonio police who’d been called to Wurzbach Towers at around 6 p.m. Monday on a report of a suicide.

The 66-year-old Enriquez had been released from federal custody last Wednesday after being granted bond on a charge of receiving child pornography.

Enriquez was flagged back in April after cyber cops detected suspicious activity on a computer whose I-P address they traced to Enriquez’ north McAllen law office.

On October 27th, agents with the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force served a search warrant on the office, where they say they found sexually explicit images of children on his computer and other digital devices.

