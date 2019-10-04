McAllen Bank Robbery Suspect Arraigned

The man suspected in Monday’s bank heist in north McAllen has been formally charged with robbery. And 41-year-old Juan Michael Perez remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond for the second-degree felony. Perez had walked into the Plains Capital Bank branch on North 10th near Trenton just after noon Monday, handed a teller a note demanding money, and took off with an undisclosed amount. Perez was tracked down the next day to a location in rural Hidalgo County. It’s not clear if authorities recovered any of the stolen cash.