McAllen Convention Center Goes Operational As Alternate COVID-19 Care Center

A large portion of the McAllen Convention Center is now operational as a COVID-19 patient care facility.

Governor Greg Abbott toured the facility on its first day of operation Tuesday. That section of the convention center has been converted into an alternate medical facility to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients needing acute care as well as for those who are recovering. It’s being operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and staffed by doctors and nurses from Texas Military Forces and U.S. military medical forces.

The facility is helping to free up desperately-needed space in local hospitals and to relieve overburdened healthcare personnel amid the ongoing influx of patients suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19.