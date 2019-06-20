McAllen Couple Sentenced For Cheating Immigrants

A McAllen couple are heading to prison for devising a scheme that preyed on undocumented immigrants wanting to stay and work in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors say the pair created fake Facebook profiles claiming that, for a few hundred dollars, they could assist undocumented immigrants in their efforts to obtain work permits and drivers licenses. But after receiving payment, they would claim there were processing issues with the documents.

Investigators identified at least 29 victims in several states who were ripped off to the tune of a combined $250,000. Wednesday, 34-year-old Francisco Rodriguez-Nunez was sentenced to more than six years in prison for fraud and impersonating a federal agent. 40-year-old Beatriz Rodriguez was given a 3-1/2-year prison term. Both were also ordered to pay restitution and forfeit tens of thousands of dollars.