McAllen Cousins Arraigned In Connection With Deadly Bar Fight

Two cousins have been arraigned on murder charges in connection with a bar fight in McAllen that left a man dead. 34-year-old Humberto Sanchez and 22-year-old Kevin Pineda are accused in the death of 53-year-old Anastacio Ramirez at 23rd’s Bar and Grill back in October.

Investigators say there’d been an ongoing dispute between the cousins and Ramirez, and that there was a confrontation between Ramirez and Pineda inside the bar early the morning of October 8th. Surveillance video shows Pineda throwing a punch at Ramirez, and Sanchez kicking and stomping the victim while he was on the floor. Ramirez died at the hospital a short time later.

