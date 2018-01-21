Home LOCAL McAllen Crime Rate Falls In 2017
There was a rise in some violent crimes last year, but a decline in many property crimes, according to the latest crime numbers for the city of McAllen. The McAllen police statistics for 2017 show there were seven homicides that occurred last year – four more than in 2016. Also, there were more aggravated assaults.

However, there were fewer rapes and robberies in 2017. Among property crimes, the number of burglaries and thefts were down – led by a significant decline in auto thefts, as well as thefts from automobiles and the theft of auto parts.

Overall, crime in McAllen fell 12% last year from 2016 – marking the eighth year in a row the city saw its crime rate decline.

