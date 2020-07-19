McAllen Extends Amnesty For Unpaid Traffic Tickets

The city of McAllen is extending its traffic ticket amnesty program through the end of September.

The city announced in June a 6-week amnesty for people with overdue traffic citations, allowing them to pay the fine without fear of being arrested or having to pay the late fees. You are now being given another 8 weeks to take care of the ticket.

You can either show up in McAllen Municipal Court, with a face covering, to make your payment. But because of the still present coronavirus, you can work remotely with the court, during which you can pay the ticket in full or make arrangements for a payment plan, or possibly for a community service plan.