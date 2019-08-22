McAllen Head Start Demotes Veteran Teacher Over Seizures

A McAllen Head Start teacher is now an assistant after he was demoted because of his seizures.

On Wednesday, KRGV reported that Nicholas Ramirez has been demoted to the assistant position with a three-thousand dollar salary cut because of his seizures. It is unclear why he is being demoted now after the Mission resident has been teaching in the Hidalgo County Head Start program for over 20-years. At age 17, he suffered his first seizure which causes him to snap his fingers and space out for a few seconds.