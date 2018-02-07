Home LOCAL McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One
McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One
McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One

fire investigation
McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One

One person was hospitalized after fire broke out at the Texas Inn hotel in McAllen. Firefighters responded to the hotel located near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Jackson Road a little before 7 Monday morning. Flames had broken out in one of the rooms.

Firefighters rescued several guests and one was rushed to the hospital. Several rooms suffered fire and smoke damage. No word on the condition of the person taken to the hospital. Investigators are working to track down the cause of the blaze.

