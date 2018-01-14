McAllen IDEA Teacher Charged In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Teenage Student

A now-fired Idea Public Schools teacher has been charged with having a sexual relationship with one of her students. 39-year-old Marisela Mendoza Winn was arrested following an investigation that began in November when the student’s mother told McAllen police that her 16-year-old son told her that he and his former English teacher had been having sex.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by CBS 4 News, the illegal activities took place in Winn’s apartment. IDEA Public Schools had placed Winn on administrative leave during the investigation, and has since released her from her position.