McAllen ISD Steps Up To Help Families Displaced By Apartment Fire

Staff at McAllen ISD are stepping up to help the families recently affected by an apartment fire, that happened near 23rd St in McAllen.

The district is working with the City of McAllen, The Red Cross and The Salvation Army to help those families impacted.

The staff at Lincoln Middle School volunteered to bring supplies and the School’s new gym is currently being used for shelter.

Everyone in our community is invited to make donations or volunteer from 2pm -5pm on Sunday, July 9, and from 9am – 6pm on Monday, July 10.

Donation items can include toiletries, clothes, blankets, shoes, diapers. Drop off location is at Lincoln Middle School located at 1601 N. 27th St.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Middle School’s Facebook Page. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lincoln-Middle/1625543504339824.