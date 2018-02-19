McAllen ISD To Hold Safety And Security Town Hall

Saying the McAllen ISD holds student safety as its highest priority, schools Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez has called a town hall meeting to widen the conversation about school security.

In an open letter to school district employees, parents, and students, Gonzalez asks that they join in a greater conversation about safety and security procedures. Gonzalez says district officials will provide a comprehensive update on the security measures, systems, and processes currently in place, and they will talk about plans to expand those measures. But Gonzalez says they also want to hear from the community.

The town hall is set for Tuesday night – six days after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida. It’ll be held at Lamar Academy starting at 6:30.