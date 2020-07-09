McAllen ISD To Lease Portable Buildings To Local Hospitals For COVID-19 Overflow

The McAllen Independent School District will lease out some of its portable buildings for local hospitals to use as overflow locations for COVID-19 patients. The school district board approved the arrangement in a vote Wednesday.

McAllen Medical Center, HCA Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital have all announced in the last week that they are at capacity and have no more room for coronavirus patients. The hospitals will pay the cost to move the buildings, and school district officials say they are charging fair market value for the rentals.