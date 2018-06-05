Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

Folks in McAllen are getting a chance to get a good look inside those airplanes that fly around – and into – developing hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Mississippi-based 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron have sent the planes to McAllen for the start of a 5-city Hurricane Awareness Tour. The tour allows the public to view a hurricane hunter plane and talk to the pilots, as well as hurricane experts and local weather forecasters. Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham is leading the tour, which starts in McAllen Monday.

Other cities participating are Beaumont, Baton Rouge Louisiana, Montgomery Alabama, and Lakeland Florida.