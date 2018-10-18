McAllen Looks To Loosen Limits On Food Trucks

The city of McAllen appears ready to remove some of the restrictions it placed on food trucks when it approved the ordinance that allowed them to operate.

City commissioners are to consider an updated ordinance that would lift the cap on the number of food trucks that can operate, and on the number of food trucks that can park in one spot.

The original ordinance, adopted five years ago, capped the number of food trucks at 12. It also designated just one food truck area – near Archer Park. But there are actually many more mobile food vendors that operate throughout McAllen. The proposed new ordinance is expected to be considered at the commission’s upcoming meeting Monday.