McAllen Man Accused Of Abducting Wife Wants Lower Bond

He has yet to be arraigned but a McAllen man jailed on a kidnapping charge is asking that his bail be lowered. 40-year-old Richard Ford is being held in the Hidalgo County jail on a $2.5 million bond in the abduction of his wife who was later found dead.

Court records viewed by the McAllen Monitor show Ford’s attorney filed a bail reduction motion, calling the bond excessive and claiming Ford is being held without probable cause.

However, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says Ford is also the focus of a capital murder investigation and additional charges may be filed before he’s arraigned.

Ford, who had a protective order against him, is accused of forcing his wife out of their home last Thursday afternoon. He was arrested on South Padre Island later that night. The body of his wife, 37-year-old Melissa Banda, was found Friday night in a rural area north of Donna.