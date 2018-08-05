McAllen Man Busted With Heroin

A McAllen man remains jailed in LaSalle County, accused of transporting a load of heroin.

Sheriff’s deputies had stopped 38-year-old Rogelio Ramirez for a traffic violation in Cotulla Monday night. The deputies became suspicious after Ramirez appeared nervous, and a search of his vehicle turned up a backpack inside of the truck’s tool box – that contained five bundles of heroin.

Officials put the street value of the narcotic at 150-thousand dollars. Ramirez is facing a charge of possessing illegal drugs.