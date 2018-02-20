Home LOCAL McAllen Man Charged In Motorcyclist’s Death
McAllen Man Charged In Motorcyclist’s Death
Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a truck-motorcycle collision that killed a Sullivan City man last month. 27-year-old Mario Anthony Medrano has been charged with negligent homicide.

Police in Mission say Medrano, who was driving a box truck, pulled out of a driveway onto Shary Road but failed to yield to traffic as he turned north toward Business 83. The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Kevin Chavana, who was heading south, slammed into the truck and was killed.

The accident happened the afternoon of January 30th. The negligent homicide charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in state jail.

