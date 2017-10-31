McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker’s Death

A McAllen man has now been charged in the death of a home healthcare worker at a McAllen apartment last weekend. 34-year-old Juan Manuel Vasquez Hernandez is charged with murder and is jailed on a $1 million bond. Hernandez is accused of killing 61-year-old Maria Alisa Garza, who was found dead in an apartment on the 600 block of North Broadway Street Saturday afternoon. A preliminary autopsy has found that Garza was suffocated, but police are not yet revealing the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photo Courtesy of McAllen Police Dept.