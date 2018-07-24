McAllen Man Described As “Uncooperative” After Shooting, Wounding Pregnant Police Officer

The McAllen man arrested in the shooting of his pregnant police officer girlfriend was “uncooperative” after police responded to the officer’s call for help.

That’s according to the offense report obtained by the McAllen Monitor which describes what took place last Friday night inside the home of officer Monica Trevino.

According to the report, Jesus Avides Campos told responding officers he was assembling a new AR-15 assault rifle on the kitchen table, and pulled the trigger as Trevino walked by. She was shot in the stomach, and as a result, lost her unborn baby.

Police say Trevino was 7-and-a-half months pregnant. Both Trevino and Campos told police the shooting was an accident. But the 25-year-old Campos was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault and manslaughter. He remains jailed. Officials have provided no update on Trevino’s condition, which was listed as stable last Saturday.