McAllen Man Goes Berserk, Shoots And Kills Wife And Stepdaughter, Then Himself
McAllen Man Goes Berserk, Shoots And Kills Wife And Stepdaughter, Then Himself

McAllen Man Goes Berserk, Shoots And Kills Wife And Stepdaughter, Then Himself

Relatives and fellow students are trying to recover from the shock of a shooting that left a McAllen woman and her 16-year-old daughter dead, her 13-year-old daughter seriously wounded, and the woman’s husband – the gunman – dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McAllen police had responded to a disturbance call late Friday night from a home on the 900 block of North 3rd Street. As officers spoke with the woman and two of her teenage daughters outside the home, 30-year-old Cruz Pinon came to the front door and opened fire. His wife, 42-year-old Santos Berenice Garcia and his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Ashley, were killed. A 14-year-old stepdaughter was not hit.

As the officers fired back, Pinon ran into the house, shot his 13-year-old stepdaughter, then ran into a bedroom where he shot and killed himself. The 13-year-old is said to be in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital. McAllen school district officials say grief counselors will be at the schools the three teenage girls attended. Police say the disturbance began when Pinon demanded the 14-year-old hand over her cellphone so he check on her activities.

