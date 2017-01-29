McAllen Man Goes Berserk, Shoots And Kills Wife And Stepdaughter, Then Himself

Relatives and fellow students are trying to recover from the shock of a shooting that left a McAllen woman and her 16-year-old daughter dead, her 13-year-old daughter seriously wounded, and the woman’s husband – the gunman – dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McAllen police had responded to a disturbance call late Friday night from a home on the 900 block of North 3rd Street. As officers spoke with the woman and two of her teenage daughters outside the home, 30-year-old Cruz Pinon came to the front door and opened fire. His wife, 42-year-old Santos Berenice Garcia and his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Ashley, were killed. A 14-year-old stepdaughter was not hit.

As the officers fired back, Pinon ran into the house, shot his 13-year-old stepdaughter, then ran into a bedroom where he shot and killed himself. The 13-year-old is said to be in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital. McAllen school district officials say grief counselors will be at the schools the three teenage girls attended. Police say the disturbance began when Pinon demanded the 14-year-old hand over her cellphone so he check on her activities.