McAllen Man Killed In Head-On-Wreck In New Mexico

A McAllen man was one of two Texans killed in a head-on collision in New Mexico late last week.

New Mexico State Police say last Friday a vehicle crossed the center line of State Road 128 near Loving and plowed into a pickup truck which was being driven by 47-year-old Anthony Robert Capetillo. The McAllen man was killed, as was the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old R.A. Steve Stephens from the East Texas town of Trinity.

Officers say alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor, but neither of the men had their seat belts on.