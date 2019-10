It was a McAllen man who was killed after his pickup truck swerved off the road and plunged into a canal south of San Benito Monday night.

DPS troopers say the Ford F-150 was traveling west on Hudson Road west of Sam Houston Boulevard when the driver, 55-year-old Ubence Ruben Hernandez, lost control on a curve. The pickup went off the road – landing and sinking in a canal where Hernandez was found dead.