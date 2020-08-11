McAllen Man Now Charged With Capital Murder In Wife’s Death

A McAllen man has been charged with capital murder in the abduction and killing of his wife. 40-year-old Richard Ford was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez says Ford violated a protective order and last Thursday afternoon drove to their home and violently forced 37-year-old Melissa Banda into a rented SUV.

Investigators say he drove to a rural area north of Donna – where he cut her throat. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says authorities were able to track the SUV to South Padre Island where Ford was arrested later that night. Banda’s body was found about 24 hours later. Ford is now jailed on bonds totaling $4.5 million.