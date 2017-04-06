McAllen Man Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case

A McAllen man is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to downloading child pornography. 29-year-old Rodrigo Garcia-Fuentes pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. He was caught in an investigation spurred by Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative to fight child exploitation.

Early last year, federal cyber cops had flagged a computer that was receiving child porn videos via an online peer-to-peer network, and traced it to Garcia-Fuentes’ McAllen home. Agents seized the computer and found hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos involving children. Garcia-Fuentes will be sentenced in August.