McAllen Man Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case
McAllen Man Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case
McAllen Man Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case

McAllen Man Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case

A McAllen man is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to downloading child pornography. 29-year-old Rodrigo Garcia-Fuentes pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. He was caught in an investigation spurred by Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative to fight child exploitation.

Early last year, federal cyber cops had flagged a computer that was receiving child porn videos via an online peer-to-peer network, and traced it to Garcia-Fuentes’ McAllen home. Agents seized the computer and found hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos involving children. Garcia-Fuentes will be sentenced in August.

