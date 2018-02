(McAllen, TX) — A McAllen man is going to federal prison on drug charges. This Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Olver Guerrero to 24-months behind bars.

Guerrero was arrested near the Rio Grande River last summer by Border Patrol agents as he loaded up his vehicle with packages of marijuana freshly delivered to the spot by smugglers.

Guerrero is expected to be stripped of his legal residence status and deported once he completes his sentence.