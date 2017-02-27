Home LOCAL McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud
McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud
McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud

McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud

The owner of a McAllen medical equipment company has been found guilty in a health care fraud scheme that ripped off the state’s Medicaid program to the tune of 1-point-8 million dollars.  A McAllen federal jury convicted 41-year-old Maria Garza on charges of health care fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy.

During a 7-day trial, prosecutors showed how Garza, who owned Hacienda DME, billed Medicaid for supplies that were never authorized, and also for more expensive supplies than were needed. Garza was also found to have forged the signatures of physicians to submit the bogus billings for Medicaid reimbursement.

During a five-year period, the company illegally received about 1-point-8 million dollars. Garza is facing more than a decade in federal prison.   Garza’s arrest last June was part of what was the largest-ever nationwide crackdown on Medicare fraud that resulted in more than 300 arrests of doctors, nurses, and other health care personnel.

