(McAllen, TX) — The ball drop event on New Year’s Eve in McAllen is not happening this year. Yesterday, ball drop promoter spokesperson Yair Cruz said the cancellation this year is due to frigid wintry weather conditions.

The city says the permits required were not obtained in time by the organizers. The Bruno Mars and Beyoncé performances planned for New Year’s Eve at the Marroko Live Dance Club near Austin Avenue in downtown McAllen will still take place.