A McAllen nightclub is facing a 30-day license suspension after undercover investigators found it was violating COVID-19 reopening protocols.

Agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission cited the Elevate Nightclub Friday. The business was one of 12 bars or nightclubs cited for reopening violations around the state over the weekend.

Any of the bars who violate the rules after completing the 30-day suspension will have their licenses suspended for 60 days.