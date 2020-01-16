McAllen Police Investigate Teen’s Rape In Backroom Of Nightclub

Police in McAllen are investigating the rape of a teen in the backroom of a nightclub. A KRGV report Wednesday says the 18-year old told investigators she was at the G.O.A.T. club on 17th Street early Saturday when she was promised free drinks by a club promoter.

The report says the promoter coaxed the girl into a backroom where she was made to watch a couple having sex before the teen was later raped by the promoter and another man. So far, McAllen Police have arrested and charged the promoter, Pablo Ivan Garcia with sexual assault.