McAllen Police Officer Charged, Suspended Stemming From Summer Traffic Accident

A McAllen police officer has been criminally charged and suspended in connection with a traffic accident that occurred back in mid-August.

Texas Rangers Thursday arrested Larry Tineo-Oliver on charges of oppression, making a terroristic threat, filing a false report, and evidence tampering. The charges stem from a motorist complaint that Tineo-Oliver had cut them off causing a car crash near State Highway 107 and North 23rd Street. Tineo-Oliver is then alleged to have pointed a gun at the people in the vehicle.

Tineo-Oliver was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle. Following his arrest Thursday, the 20-year McAllen police veteran was released on bond and then suspended without pay.