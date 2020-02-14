McAllen Police Officer Cleared Of Charges Stemming From Summer Traffic Accident

A McAllen police officer has been cleared of criminal charges stemming from his apparent actions following a traffic accident last summer.

A Hidalgo County grand jury declined to indict Larry Tineo-Oliver who’d been arrested on charges of oppression, making a terroristic threat, filing a false report, and fabricating evidence. His arrest followed an investigation into a motorist complaint that Tineo-Oliver, who was off-duty and driving his own vehicle, had cut them off causing a car crash near State Highway 107 and North 23rd Street.

Tineo-Oliver was then alleged to have pointed a gun at the people in the vehicle. The 20-year police veteran had been suspended without pay. The suspension has now been lifted.