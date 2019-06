Police in McAllen are looking for an aggravated assault suspect. The case stems from an attack that happened in the early morning hours Saturday on South 17th Street. Two women were involved in the altercation that ended with one of the two getting hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for América Karina Luévano who is the prime suspect in the assault. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen police.