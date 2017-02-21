Home LOCAL McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car
McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car

0
0
CHILD CHILDREN HOT CAR DEATH
now viewing

McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate

shooting
now playing

One Arrested After Houston Hospital Shooting Report

10 COMMANDMENTS
now playing

School District Agrees To Remove Ten Commandments Monument

laderrick-rostchild-and-larry-rostchild-jur
now playing

3rd Person Sentenced In Scalding Of Cat

deadly-shooting-fatal-shooting
now playing

Deputy: 3 Women, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Mississippi

CAR RUNS DOWN EMBANKMENT SNAGS ONTO TREE
now playing

Woman Rescued After Car Goes Down Steep Hill, Snags In Tree

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Rise In Premiums Exposed 2 Americas On Health Care

Mitch McConnell
now playing

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell Fields Protesters' Questions

soldier-killed-service-member-military-death
now playing

Fort Hood Soldier From Massachusetts Dies In Iraq

AUSTRAILIAN PLANE CRASH ONE VICTIM WAS FROM TEXAS
now playing

Crash Victim A Prominent US Bankruptcy Attorney

A woman from Monterrey has been charged after leaving her newborn baby inside her car while she was inside of a McAllen store.

Diana Laura Barrios

Police were called to the parking lot of the Walgreens in north McAllen Monday afternoon by someone who noticed the infant. Officers were able to get the baby out of the locked car, and a short time later arrested 20-year-old Diana Laura Barrios.

The 4-day-old baby was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and is expected to be okay. Barrios is charged with leaving a child in a vehicle, a Class C misdemeanor.

 

Photo courtesy of McAllen Police

Related posts:

  1. Officer Killed Responding To Traffic Accident
  2. One Arrested After Houston Hospital Shooting Report
  3. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  4. Woman Rescued After Car Goes Down Steep Hill, Snags In Tree
Related Posts
jail-prison-generic

Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Rise In Premiums Exposed 2 Americas On Health Care

jsalinas 0
HOMELAND SECURITY US HOMELAND BANNER

US To Increase Number Of Immigrants Targeted For Deportation

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video