McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car

A woman from Monterrey has been charged after leaving her newborn baby inside her car while she was inside of a McAllen store.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Walgreens in north McAllen Monday afternoon by someone who noticed the infant. Officers were able to get the baby out of the locked car, and a short time later arrested 20-year-old Diana Laura Barrios.

The 4-day-old baby was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and is expected to be okay. Barrios is charged with leaving a child in a vehicle, a Class C misdemeanor.

Photo courtesy of McAllen Police