McAllen Police Seek To Identify Suspect Of Burglary
McAllen Police Seek To Identify Suspect Of Burglary
McAllen Police Seek To Identify Suspect Of Burglary

McAllen Police Seek To Identify Suspect Of Burglary

McAllen Police Officers need your help in identifying the suspect involved in the investigation of a Burglary of a building.  The images of the person and vehicle are caught on surveillance camera.

If you know the identity or the whereabouts of this individual or the vehicle, you are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

The Burglary was reported to the McAllen Police Department on June 26, 2018 at a residence on the south side of McAllen.  The suspect is seen taking items from a building, loading them into his vehicle, and driving away.  The individual caught on surveillance video is believed to be operating an older model, tan colored, Ford passenger car.  The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the persons of interest, the person’s whereabouts, or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). If the information leads to arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”

