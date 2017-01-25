Home LOCAL McAllen Schools Superintendent Facing Formal Complaint
McAllen Schools Superintendent Facing Formal Complaint
McAllen school district officials are confirming that a grievance has been filed against McAllen schools superintendent Dr. Jose Gonzalez. Officials aren’t disclosing the nature of the complaint. But it comes a week after the McAllen school board voted to halt an investigation against Gonzalez.

During last week’s regular public meeting, trustee Larry Esparza said a confidential source had told him that Gonzalez had pressured a spouse working for the school district to not support Esparza’s re-election bid in the upcoming May election. Gonzalez maintained the allegation is not true. Trustees eventually voted 5-to-2 to shut down the discussion.

