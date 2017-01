The 2016 crime rate in McAllen is showing an overall decline, but a disturbing spike in one critical category. The latest crime statistics released by McAllen police officials show violent crime shot up by almost 40 percent last year. Specifically, there was one more murder, 24 more rapes, and 24 more aggravated assaults. However, there were significantly fewer burglaries and thefts which helped bring McAllen’s overall crime rate down.