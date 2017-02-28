Home LOCAL McAllen Stepping Up It’s Fight Against Mosquitos
McAllen Stepping Up It’s Fight Against Mosquitos
LOCAL
0

McAllen Stepping Up It’s Fight Against Mosquitos

0
0
zika virus-2
now viewing

McAllen Stepping Up It’s Fight Against Mosquitos

DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Back Behind Bars For DWI

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Woman Shot In South McAllen, Husband Facing Charges

health insurance generic
now playing

Texas Seeks To Ban Insurance Policies From Covering Abortion

police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic
now playing

2 Houston Officers Shot, Taken To Hospitals For Treatment

no smoking smoke free
now playing

Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED
now playing

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER
now playing

Efforts To Repeal NC 'bathroom bill' Are An At Impasse Again

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

PULSE NIGHTCLUB SIGN SHOOTING
now playing

2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump's Address

The city of McAllen is stepping up its efforts to reduce the mosquito population as health officials continue to investigate what could be the first locally-transmitted Zika infection in Hidalgo County.

City officials say code enforcement officers will be out looking for violations that can breed mosquitoes – such as standing water on your property.  Also, a second round of insecticide spraying will be done throughout the city this week.

Meanwhile, city and county health officials are waiting for test results from the federal CDC that should determine how a McAllen resident contracted the Zika virus. Those results are expected this week. But officials are already acknowledging the likelihood that the individual was infected locally.

Related posts:

  1. Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Zika Infection In McAllen
  2. McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud
  3. McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car
  4. UN: 8,000 Flee As Iraqi Forces Fight IS In Western Mosul
Related Posts
DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3

Border Patrol Agent Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Back Behind Bars For DWI

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Woman Shot In South McAllen, Husband Facing Charges

jsalinas 0
no smoking smoke free

Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video