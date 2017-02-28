McAllen Stepping Up It’s Fight Against Mosquitos

The city of McAllen is stepping up its efforts to reduce the mosquito population as health officials continue to investigate what could be the first locally-transmitted Zika infection in Hidalgo County.

City officials say code enforcement officers will be out looking for violations that can breed mosquitoes – such as standing water on your property. Also, a second round of insecticide spraying will be done throughout the city this week.

Meanwhile, city and county health officials are waiting for test results from the federal CDC that should determine how a McAllen resident contracted the Zika virus. Those results are expected this week. But officials are already acknowledging the likelihood that the individual was infected locally.