UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack

A 13-year-old McAllen girl shot by her stepdad last Friday night remains in stable condition in a San Antonio hospital, although the extent of her wounds are not being disclosed. The teenager was shot in an outburst of violence in which the stepfather shot and killed her mother and 16-year-old sister before shooting and killing himself.

The domestic violence started when the stepdad demanded to see the cellphone of his 14-year-old stepdaughter to check her social media activity. Police were called and as officers were talking with the mother and her two oldest daughters outside their home, 30-year-old Cruz Pinon opened fire from inside. His wife and the 16-year-old were killed. Pinon then shot the 13-year-old girl before turning the gun on himself.