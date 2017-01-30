Home LOCAL UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack
UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack
LOCAL
0

UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack

0
0
murder suicide
now viewing

UPDATE: McAllen Teen Remains Stable After Being Shot By Stepdad In Deadly Domestic Violence Attack

gavel
now playing

Lawyers By The Score Volunteer To Help DFW Airport Detainees

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas School Voucher Plan Unveiled, But It May Not Pass

classroom
now playing

Trump Education Department Delays Accountability Regulations

david-allen-pettersen-home-invasion
now playing

Homeowner Charged In Death Of Fleeing Suspected Burglar

VICTORIA MOSQUE FIRE
now playing

$870K Raised To Rebuild South Texas Mosque Destroyed In Fire

HOUSTON SUPERBOWL PROTESTS ON BAN MUSLIM VISA
now playing

Houston Mayor Says Protests Won't Hurt Super Bowl Activities

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
now playing

George HW Bush Is Released From Houston Hospital

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Games, Crafts, Other Activities May Safeguard Aging Brain

SHOOTING SCHOOL GUNS IN SCHOOL
now playing

School Shootings Rise When Economy Struggles, Study Suggests

A 13-year-old McAllen girl shot by her stepdad last Friday night remains in stable condition in a San Antonio hospital, although the extent of her wounds are not being disclosed. The teenager was shot in an outburst of violence in which the stepfather shot and killed her mother and 16-year-old sister before shooting and killing himself.

The domestic violence started when the stepdad demanded to see the cellphone of his 14-year-old stepdaughter to check her social media activity. Police were called and as officers were talking with the mother and her two oldest daughters outside their home, 30-year-old Cruz Pinon opened fire from inside. His wife and the 16-year-old were killed. Pinon then shot the 13-year-old girl before turning the gun on himself.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Police Now Say Just 1 Suspect In Mosque Attack
  2. Teen Niece Accused Of Killing Her Uncle
  3. New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest
  4. Man Mauled By Tiger, Killed At Eastern China Resort
Related Posts
GAVEL AND JUDGE

Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

jsalinas 0
HACKERS COMPUTER THEFT

Investigation Ongoing Into Employee Information Breach At Mercedes ISD

jsalinas 0
FATALCRASH AUTO CRASH

Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Mission Man’s Life

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video