McAllen Teen Vies For Scripps Spelling Title

A 13-year-old McAllen girl is the Rio Grande Valley’s representative in the Scripps National Spelling Bee that is underway this week.

Veena Namboodiri won the Rio Grande Valley Spelling Bee back in March to earn her trip to Washington D.C. Namboodiri, an 8th-grader at South Texas Preparatory Academy in Edinburg, beat out 49 contestants in the local competition. Now, she is one of 519 students vying to become the nation’s best speller.

The preliminary rounds today and tomorrow are being broadcast on ESPN 3.

